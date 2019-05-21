Juneau Ghost Light Theatre stages 24-hour play challenge

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, cast and crew from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre will preview Insomni-Acts – short plays developed within 24 hours that explore acting, new characters, and having fun. We’ll get the details on KXLL’s Pop-Up Record Shop on Thursday. And folks from the fly fishing community will highlight Wednesday’s free fly fishing event at Twin Lakes.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau protesters rally in support of abortion accessRallies took place across the country Tuesday as abortion rights supporters spoke out against the recent passage of more restrictive legislation in several states.
-
From Texas to Colorado to Scotland, ANWR drilling opponents take their case to CEOsWhile a demonstration at BP's Denver headquarters was underway on Monday, the architect of a broader strategy to deter ANWR drilling was on a train, traversing the length of the United Kingdom.
-
Juneau explores using fines to address ‘chronic nuisance properties’The city is looking into a new way to deal with properties that make frequent appearances on the police blotter.
-
Alaska-based fighters intercept 6 Russian aircraft flying near AlaskaAccording to NORAD, there were two separate incidents in the international airspace near Alaska, neither of which violated U.S. air sovereignty.