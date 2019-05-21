Juneau Ghost Light Theatre stages 24-hour play challenge

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, cast and crew from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre will preview Insomni-Acts – short plays developed within 24 hours that explore acting, new characters, and having fun. We’ll get the details on KXLL’s Pop-Up Record Shop on Thursday. And folks from the fly fishing community will highlight Wednesday’s free fly fishing event at Twin Lakes.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

