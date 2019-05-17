Juneau Afternoon goes to summer schedule

Beginning on Monday, May 20, Juneau Afternoon will go to its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

This Monday on KTOO 104.3, tune in at 7:00 p.m. for the season closer of Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event. This month’s theme was “Don’t Tell the Kids” and features music from Tom Locher.

