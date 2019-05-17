Juneau Afternoon goes to summer schedule

Beginning on Monday, May 20, Juneau Afternoon will go to its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
This Monday on KTOO 104.3, tune in at 7:00 p.m. for the season closer of Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event. This month’s theme was “Don’t Tell the Kids” and features music from Tom Locher.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski sticks with GOP to confirm anti-abortion nominee to benchU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped the Senate confirm President Trump’s 65th federal trial court judge. The nominee, Wendy Vitter, overcame substantial criticism from abortion rights groups.
-
Legislature passes bill allowing Alaska State Fair, ski areas to serve alcoholSeveral business and venues across the state were caught off guard when the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board began denying recreational site license renewals last year, saying they did not meet the criteria in state law.
-
Two of Alaska’s biggest exports are caught up in the US-China trade disputeThe timber and seafood industries are trying to figure out how to do business, as the pressure mounts due to increased tariffs.
-
Red Carpet Concert: Sarah Hamilton, ‘Kauai’Hear Whitehorse multi-instrumentalist Sarah Hamilton share a new song about the Kauai Old Time Gathering.