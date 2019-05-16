Newscast – Thursday, May 16, 2019

In this newscast:
- the Legislature passes a bill to restore alcohol licensing at recreational sites like ski areas and fairs,
- how seafood marketers and timber businesses are coping with the trade war with China,
- locals in Ketchikan pour in support after Monday’s plane crash, and
Recent headlines
Alaska lawmakers say compromise crime bill repeals Senate Bill 91The compromise bill, which repeals a controversial criminal justice reform law passed in 2016, would lead to longer criminal sentences. The Alaska Legislature plans to take it up next week.
Lawless: One in three Alaska villages have no local policeAt least 1 in 3 Alaska villages has no local law enforcement. Sexual abuse runs rampant, public safety resources are scarce, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to cut the budget.
Iliamna Natives Ltd. reaches land deal with Pebble, citing potential for economic growthThe agreement would allow Pebble access to lands that could prove critical to the development of its mining project in Southwest Alaska.
US House bill would clear path for Alaska tribes to put land in trustThe U.S. House passed a bill on Wednesday that would clear a legal cloud over whether Alaska tribes can put land in trust, giving them the authority to govern over that land.