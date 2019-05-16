Newscast – Thursday, May 16, 2019

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers close in on a compromise criminal justice bill to repeal Senate Bill 91,
  • the Legislature passes a bill to restore alcohol licensing at recreational sites like ski areas and fairs,
  • how seafood marketers and timber businesses are coping with the trade war with China,
  • locals in Ketchikan pour in support after Monday’s plane crash, and
  • the U.S. House passes a bill clearing a legal cloud over a particular land right Alaska tribes have sought.
