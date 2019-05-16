Andy Kline hosts on Friday, May 17, 2019.
For Foodie Friday we’ll get to know ice cream maker Marc Wheeler. He’ll teach us how ice cream is made, and give us some sweet ideas for the weekend. Trailmix will give us an update, and Juneau Jazz and Classics’ headliner Mark O’Connor will tell us about a life in music.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
