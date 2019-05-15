Newscast – Wednesday, May 15, 2019

  • Authorities identify the six people killed in Monday’s mid-air collision near Ketchikan,
  • a bill clears the Alaska House to protect the site of a former World War II internment camp for Alaska Natives at Funter Bay,
  • Skagway residents look into starting a locally governed ferry service for Upper Lynn Canal,
  • the FBI says it found an illegal machine gun part and silencers int he possession of an Anchorage man with social media posts calling for violence against minorities,
  • Washington state health officials confirm four more people with measles, all of whom had passed through SeaTac Airport, and
  • get a taste of the hip-hop duo Radiophonic Jazz in the latest Red Carpet Concert.
