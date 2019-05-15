Newscast – Wednesday, May 15, 2019

In this newscast:
- Authorities identify the six people killed in Monday’s mid-air collision near Ketchikan,
- a bill clears the Alaska House to protect the site of a former World War II internment camp for Alaska Natives at Funter Bay,
- Skagway residents look into starting a locally governed ferry service for Upper Lynn Canal,
- the FBI says it found an illegal machine gun part and silencers int he possession of an Anchorage man with social media posts calling for violence against minorities,
- Washington state health officials confirm four more people with measles, all of whom had passed through SeaTac Airport, and
- get a taste of the hip-hop duo Radiophonic Jazz in the latest Red Carpet Concert.
Legislature’s failure to finish work leads Dunleavy to call immediate special sessionDunleavy’s call for the special session focused on three budget bills, education funding, and criminal justice legislation.
In Utqiaġvik, learning about climate change includes studying your backyard"They get the traditional, ecological perspective on sea ice and how it's changing and shifting from the whaling crews and whaling captains," teacher Kevin Neyhard said. "And then … we drill cores through the ice to learn about it from that perspective."
Red Carpet Concert: Radiophonic Jazz, ‘Aquamarine’Juneau hip hop duo Radiophonic Jazz performs their new single “Aquamarine" during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival at KTOO Public Media.
Ketchikan’s cruise dock can accommodate one megaship at a time. Soon, that won’t be enough.Reconfiguring Ketchikan’s downtown cruise dock to accommodate larger ships could cost up to $150 million. But improvements aren’t optional if Ketchikan wants to remain a premier cruise destination.