Special: Live music with Raph Shapiro and Lauren Tronick

By May 14, 2019 May 15th, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Austin-based musicians Raph Shapiro and Lauren Tronick are in town to play 9 p.m. tonight at the Alaskan. Listen to their interview and a couple tunes with Juneau Afternoon host Sheli DeLaney:

Lauren Tronick and Raph Shapiro play at the Alaskan 9 p.m. on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Raph Shapiro)

