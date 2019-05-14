Brown Sugar soul and pop ensemble explosion

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, members of the soul and pop ensemble, Brown Sugar, will preview their Sunday Gospel Explosion concert. We’ll check in with the Zach Gordon Youth Center. And two touring musicians, Raph Shapiro and Lauren Tronick, will play live and preview their free concert on Wednesday night.
Interview with Jocelyn Miles, Collette Costa, and Marian Call–Brown Sugar Gospel Explosion:
Interview with Jorden Nigro, Zach Gordon Youth Center:
Interview with Raff Shapiro and Lauren Tronick (including live performances):
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Legislature’s failure to finish work leads Dunleavy to call immediate special sessionDunleavy’s call for the special session focused on three budget bills, education funding, and criminal justice legislation.
In Utqiaġvik, learning about climate change includes studying your backyard"They get the traditional, ecological perspective on sea ice and how it's changing and shifting from the whaling crews and whaling captains," teacher Kevin Neyhard said. "And then … we drill cores through the ice to learn about it from that perspective."
Red Carpet Concert: Radiophonic Jazz, ‘Aquamarine’Juneau hip hop duo Radiophonic Jazz performs their new single “Aquamarine" during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival at KTOO Public Media.
Ketchikan’s cruise dock can accommodate one megaship at a time. Soon, that won’t be enough.Reconfiguring Ketchikan’s downtown cruise dock to accommodate larger ships could cost up to $150 million. But improvements aren’t optional if Ketchikan wants to remain a premier cruise destination.