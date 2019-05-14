Brown Sugar soul and pop ensemble explosion

May 14, 2019

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, members of the soul and pop ensemble, Brown Sugar, will preview their Sunday Gospel Explosion concert. We’ll check in with the Zach Gordon Youth Center. And two touring musicians, Raph Shapiro and Lauren Tronick, will play live and preview their free concert on Wednesday night.

Interview with Jocelyn Miles, Collette Costa, and Marian Call–Brown Sugar Gospel Explosion:

Interview with Jorden Nigro, Zach Gordon Youth Center:

Interview with Raff Shapiro and Lauren Tronick (including live performances):

