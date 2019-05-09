Juneau theft victim finds his stolen boat half a mile up his own street

The victim of a boat theft in Juneau on Wednesday found his boat half a mile up his own street. When police investigated, they also found stolen goods from other cases.

In a news release, the Juneau Police Department said the unnamed owner of the 22-foot aluminum Hewescraft reported it stolen from off the street near his home on the 4200 block of Glacier Highway on Wednesday afternoon. That evening, the owner reported finding it in the 4700 block of Glacier Highway.

But police said this wasn’t an isolated theft. At a property near the stolen boat, officers found more stolen goods, including boat motors, boat parts, tools and guns.

“There’s a lot of property we’re dealing with,” said JPD spokeswoman Erann Kalwara, but she couldn’t quantify it. “And, because it’s just necessary to be very thorough, it’s going to take some time.”

Police have yet to name any suspects or file any charges.

“The officers are conducting interviews, they have multiple search warrants going on, they’re collecting a lot of evidence, processing it, trying to find owners for property just to determine what has been stolen, what hasn’t,” Kalwara said. “So this one case with the stolen and recovered boat has opened up a lot of other opportunities to resolve some other theft cases.”

Kalwara said police are soliciting tips through JuneauCrimeLine.com and encouraging people to file timely reports of their stolen property.

