Juneau high school art students win awards

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show we’ll meet high school participants in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Contest – a celebration of exceptional visual and written works.

Folk Fest backdrop. (Courtesy of Heather Ridgeway) Steven Ireland-Haight’s “Punk Bust.” (Courtesy of Heather Ridgeway) Adam Nelson’s “Self-Portrait” in markers. (Courtesy of Heather Ridgeway) Steven Ireland-Haight’s soap stone sculpture. (Courtesy of Heather Ridgeway) A selection from Clair Scott’s graphic novel “Meow Cats.” (Courtesy of Heather Ridgeway)

As part of Public Service Recognition Week, we’ll meet Assembly members Loren Jones and Carole Triem and learn what it’s like to serve.

We’ll check in with Juneau’s public libraries,

and preview Juneau Jazz and Classics’ upcoming concerts.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.