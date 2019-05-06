Newscast – Monday, May 6, 2019

In this newscast:

  • How well has Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivered on his agenda with the legislative session winding down?
  • the Alaska Court System inches forward with its years-long upgrade to electronic filing and document management systems, and
  • a single person wins the jackpot for this year’s Nenana Ice Classic.
