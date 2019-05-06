Newscast – Monday, May 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- How well has Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivered on his agenda with the legislative session winding down?
- the Alaska Court System inches forward with its years-long upgrade to electronic filing and document management systems, and
- a single person wins the jackpot for this year’s Nenana Ice Classic.
Recent headlines
Donlin Gold looks to schools, workforce development for future employeesDonlin Gold promised to hire local workers for its proposed gold mine. To fulfill that promise, the company knows that it has to start now. And it has to start young.
Court system inches forward with years-long upgrade to digital filing systemThe Alaska Court System takes in and maintains hard copies of millions of pages of documents annually. It's been trying to upgrade to an electronic, paper-on-demand system for years.
Search dogs harness their super-powered nosesSearch dogs trained by Juneau-based SEADOGS have a sense of smell that is so sensitive that they can locate a body underwater from the gases that rise to the surface. They can also locate someone buried in a mudslide or avalanche by detecting their scent rising up through the soil or snow.
Emmonak votes to keep alcohol and remain ‘damp’Voters in the Western Alaska community of Emmonak have narrowly decided to continue restricted alcohol sales and remain a so-called “damp” community under local option laws.