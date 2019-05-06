Meet the public servants who make Juneau run

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, May 6, 2019.

On Monday, as the kick off for Public Service Recognition Week, we’ll meet CBJ Municipal Clerk Beth McEwen, and Deputy Municipal Clerk Di Cathcart and learn how they help Juneau run.

We’ll hear about a partnership between the Southeast Alaska Food Bank and the National Association of Letter Carriers to collect food.

The Juneau Police Department will give us an update,

and we’ll get the details on this year’s Super Plant Sale.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.