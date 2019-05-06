Meet the public servants who make Juneau run

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, May 6, 2019.
On Monday, as the kick off for Public Service Recognition Week, we’ll meet CBJ Municipal Clerk Beth McEwen, and Deputy Municipal Clerk Di Cathcart and learn how they help Juneau run.
We’ll hear about a partnership between the Southeast Alaska Food Bank and the National Association of Letter Carriers to collect food.
The Juneau Police Department will give us an update,
and we’ll get the details on this year’s Super Plant Sale.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Donlin Gold looks to schools, workforce development for future employeesDonlin Gold promised to hire local workers for its proposed gold mine. To fulfill that promise, the company knows that it has to start now. And it has to start young.
-
Court system inches forward with years-long upgrade to digital filing systemThe Alaska Court System takes in and maintains hard copies of millions of pages of documents annually. It's been trying to upgrade to an electronic, paper-on-demand system for years.
-
Search dogs harness their super-powered nosesSearch dogs trained by Juneau-based SEADOGS have a sense of smell that is so sensitive that they can locate a body underwater from the gases that rise to the surface. They can also locate someone buried in a mudslide or avalanche by detecting their scent rising up through the soil or snow.
-
Emmonak votes to keep alcohol and remain ‘damp’Voters in the Western Alaska community of Emmonak have narrowly decided to continue restricted alcohol sales and remain a so-called “damp” community under local option laws.