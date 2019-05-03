There’s an open house Sunday for the new ferry Tazlina

The Alaska Marine Highway System is holding an open house on Sunday aboard its new ferry Tazlina.

It’s the first of two Alaska Class ferries the system commissioned, built at the Vigor Alaska shipyard in Ketchikan.

Earlier today, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesperson Aurah Landau shot video at the Auke Bay ferry terminal of workers mounting a big “Made in Alaska” sticker onto the exterior of the bridge.

Landau said it’s an outdoor-grade sticker.

The Tazlina’s first passenger run is scheduled for Tuesday. It will run between Juneau, Haines and Skagway. Budget issues notwithstanding, the 275-passenger, 53-vehicle ship is intended to run year-round.

Landau said at Sunday’s open house, people will get to see some parts of the ship not normally accessible to passengers, like the captain’s area. The engine room will still be off limits for safety reasons.

The Tazlina open house is at the Auke Bay ferry terminal 3-5 p.m. Sunday.