Newscast – Friday, May 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau police charge a local man with murder after a fatal stabbing on Thursday,
- the Army Corps of Engineers extends the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble mine,
- the head of the Alaska Marine Highway System is sacked to cut costs,
- a new paleoclimatology study in the journal Nature suggests climate change will make wetter places will get wetter and dryer places will dryer,
- MTA explains what connecting Alaska to the Lower 48 through an all-terrestrial fiber optic network means, and
- the Alaska Marine Highway System is hosting an open house for its newest ferry Tazlina on Sunday.
Recent headlines
There’s an open house Sunday for the new ferry TazlinaAmong the final touches are big "Made in Alaska" stickers being mounted onto the exterior of the new ferry's bridge.
Corps extends comment period on Pebble’s draft EISThe Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period on its draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine. The final day to submit comments is now June 29.
Icy Strait Point to add megaship dock as Hoonah readies for hundreds of thousands of cruise visitorsHoonah’s Icy Strait Point is positioning itself as one of Alaska’s top cruise ship destinations. But it’s been difficult to gauge local sentiment on the influx of visitors.
Listen: Hoonah’s Heritage Celebration Ḵu.éex’ highlights the importance of traditional knowledge in educationThe KTOO Arts and Culture team is in Hoonah this week to be a part of its All School Ku.éex’ and to produce two episodes of Juneau Afternoon, which we are calling Hoonah Afternoon. Program host Scott Burton sat down with Ku.éex’ organizer, Tlingit language teacher, and mom, Lgéikʼi Heather Powell.