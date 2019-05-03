Newscast – Friday, May 3, 2019

By May 3, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau police charge a local man with murder after a fatal stabbing on Thursday,
  • the Army Corps of Engineers extends the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble mine,
  • the head of the Alaska Marine Highway System is sacked to cut costs,
  • a new paleoclimatology study in the journal Nature suggests climate change will make wetter places will get wetter and dryer places will dryer,
  • MTA explains what connecting Alaska to the Lower 48 through an all-terrestrial fiber optic network means, and
  • the Alaska Marine Highway System is hosting an open house for its newest ferry Tazlina on Sunday.
0

Recent headlines

X