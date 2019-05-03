Listen: Hoonah’s Heritage Celebration Ḵu.éex’ highlights the importance of traditional knowledge in education

The KTOO Arts and Culture team is on the road this week to be a part of Hoonah City Schools 29th annual Heritage Celebration Ḵu.éex’ and to produce two episodes of Juneau Afternoon, which we are calling Hoonah Afternoon.

During one segment of the program host Scott Burton sat down with one of the Ḵu.éex’ organizers, a Tlingit language teacher, and mom, Lgéikʼi Heather Powell.

“Tlingit people in general have such resiliency,” she said. “You know indigenous people have such resiliency, but there’s so many stories of creation and migration. Specifically that adhere to our Hoonah Ḵáawu, when we came from Glacier Bay, and all of those things that have tied us in to the identity of who we are and what brought us to this place. And I think that this Ḵu.éex’ has been one of those huge pieces that every year recharges our community,” said Powell.

To hear the rest of their conversation, as well as thoughts from participating students, and the other organizers of Hoonah’s big annual event, tune in to Hoonah Afternoon today at 3 p.m. or listen below.

