Stabbing victim dies after late night fight breaks out in downtown Juneau

A man died Thursday from multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. in downtown Juneau.
The Juneau Police Department said 47-year-old Juneau resident William Scott Campbell died en route to Seattle for medical treatment.
Police found Campbell at the scene and transported him to Bartlett Regional Hospital.
JPD Public Safety Manager Erann Kalwara said police detained a 39-year-old Juneau man for questioning.
She said he’s still in custody, but they’re not releasing his name until they have more information.
“We’re still serving search warrants, actively conducting a lot of interviews, canvassing the area, just performing the investigation itself,” Kalwara said.
Kalwara said updates will be released as police have more information.
Juneau Yellow Cab confirmed that Campbell drove a taxi for the company, but he was not on duty during the time of the stabbing.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
