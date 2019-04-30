Meet the actors of Theater at Latitude 58

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Actors from Theater at Latitude 58 will preview two upcoming plays.
We’ll learn about the art of painter Christianne Carrillo that explores the legacy humans will leave on Earth. We’ll meet Wednesday night’s Alaska Design Forum presenter. And artist Ray Troll about will tell us about Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline — a new exhibit at the State Museum.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
