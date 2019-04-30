Juneau Afternoon travels to Hoonah

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday and Friday, May 2 and 3, 2019.

Tune in for two special editions of Juneau Afternoon from Hoonah. We’ll learn more about our neighbors to the west through the eyes of its elders, leaders, artists, educators, administrators, youth, and culture bearers.

That’s Hoonah Afternoon on Thursday and Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.