Alaska’s attorney general recovering after heart attack

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is doing well after suffering a heart attack and undergoing emergency surgery to fix an artery, a state Department of Law spokeswoman said Monday.

Cori Mills said Clarkson was on a flight to Seattle Friday night after attending a conference in Louisiana. She said he alerted a flight attendant that he was experiencing discomfort and was met by paramedics when the plane landed.

She said Clarkson suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. The cardiac arrest occurred shortly after he walked off the plane with paramedics, she said. Mills said Clarkson underwent emergency surgery to fix an artery in his heart.

She said Clarkson turned 60 on Saturday.

Clarkson was scheduled to be released from the hospital Monday and return to Alaska on Wednesday, she said.

“The recovery is just going really well, so that’s just a good sign for us,” Mills said. “We’re going to be happy to have him back at the helm once he recovers.”

Clarkson, in a statement, said he had “quite the scare” but is on his way to a full recovery. He said he might show up at work this week, depending on how he is doing.

Mills said the department has a hierarchy to handle matters when the attorney general is unavailable.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, appointed Clarkson in December. Clarkson was confirmed to the post earlier this month by the Alaska Legislature.

Dunleavy said he and his wife are glad to hear that Clarkson is doing well. “We hope that all Alaskans will join us in keeping him and his family in their prayers this week as he continues to recover,” Dunleavy said in a statement.