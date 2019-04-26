Newscast – Friday, April 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- the state Senate Finance Committee voted to include a full permanent fund dividend in its version of the operating budget,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital quietly rolls out a service to help young people in crisis stabilize close to home,
- Alaskan farmers weigh in on propose budget cuts to agriculture support programs, and
- the TSA highlights a sack of moose poop that recently went through airport security in Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Someone took a sack of crap through Juneau airport securityThe incident became one of the TSA's latest pun-laden social media posts about absurd things people take with them when they fly.
-
Legislature considers plastic bag banThe proposed bill would create a fine of 250 dollars for a first violation, 500 dollars for a second and 750 dollars for the third. If passed it would take effect in at the start of 2021.
-
Senate panel puts full dividend in budget draft with caveatThe Senate Finance Committee also approved moving $12 billion from the Alaska Permanent Fund's earnings to its principal. Fund earnings can be spent with a simple majority vote while the principal is constitutionally protected.
-
Emergency response workshop details communication shortfalls in rural AlaskaThe Arctic Domain Awareness Center came to Nome last Friday to learn how rural Alaskans, particularly Alaska Natives, felt they were prepared to handle a major, weather-related crisis.