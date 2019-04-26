Newscast – Friday, April 26, 2019

In this newscast:

  • the state Senate Finance Committee voted to include a full permanent fund dividend in its version of the operating budget,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital quietly rolls out a service to help young people in crisis stabilize close to home,
  • Alaskan farmers weigh in on propose budget cuts to agriculture support programs, and
  • the TSA highlights a sack of moose poop that recently went through airport security in Juneau.
