Juneau Alaska Music Matters releases first album

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 29, 2019.
On Monday we’ll meet the musicians, teachers and students behind Juneau Alaska Music Matters’ first album. Southeast Alaska Independent living will fill us in on summer activities. We’ll learn about the health benefits of yoga, and check in with the Juneau Parks and Rec team.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Someone took a sack of crap through Juneau airport securityThe incident became one of the TSA's latest pun-laden social media posts about absurd things people take with them when they fly.
Legislature considers plastic bag banThe proposed bill would create a fine of 250 dollars for a first violation, 500 dollars for a second and 750 dollars for the third. If passed it would take effect in at the start of 2021.
Senate panel puts full dividend in budget draft with caveatThe Senate Finance Committee also approved moving $12 billion from the Alaska Permanent Fund's earnings to its principal. Fund earnings can be spent with a simple majority vote while the principal is constitutionally protected.
Emergency response workshop details communication shortfalls in rural AlaskaThe Arctic Domain Awareness Center came to Nome last Friday to learn how rural Alaskans, particularly Alaska Natives, felt they were prepared to handle a major, weather-related crisis.