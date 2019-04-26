Juneau Alaska Music Matters releases first album

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 29, 2019.

On Monday we’ll meet the musicians, teachers and students behind Juneau Alaska Music Matters’ first album. Southeast Alaska Independent living will fill us in on summer activities. We’ll learn about the health benefits of yoga, and check in with the Juneau Parks and Rec team.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.