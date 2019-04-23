Newscast – Tuesday, April 23, 2019

By April 23, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State lawmakers seem unlikely to act on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough-on-crime bills,
  • the cruise ship industry and locals in Juneau discuss ways to reduce cruise ship emissions in town,
  • police and fire investigators suspect arson in a downtown fire,
  • five former nurses at Homer’s hospital allege age discrimination in a lawsuit, and
  • state health officials agree to put out to bid a contract to run the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
