Newscast – Tuesday, April 23, 2019

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers seem unlikely to act on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough-on-crime bills,
- the cruise ship industry and locals in Juneau discuss ways to reduce cruise ship emissions in town,
- police and fire investigators suspect arson in a downtown fire,
- five former nurses at Homer’s hospital allege age discrimination in a lawsuit, and
- state health officials agree to put out to bid a contract to run the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
