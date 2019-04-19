Fairbanks mayor hires city’s first female police chief

Anchorage police Lt. Nancy Reeder has accepted Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly’s offer to serve as the city’s new police chief.
Matherly chose her over two other finalists vying for the job that’s about to be vacated by retiring Chief Eric Jewkes.
“She’s a terrific candidate with a lot of experience,” Matherly said.
Reeder has served in several positions during her 35 years with the Anchorage Police Department, where she currently heads the department’s internal affairs office. Reeder’s also an Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard veteran.
Matherly said Reeder has also worked with the Fairbanks Police Department on cases and other issues.
“So it’s going to be an excellent fit, and I’m very happy she’s accepted,” Matherly said.
Matherly said the job offer is contingent on her passing routine background checks, and approval by the Fairbanks City Council. He expects the council will consider the issue in next week’s meeting.
“The city council will be hearing more about it on Monday, at the Monday meeting,” Matherly said. “Hopefully we’ll get their nod, and then she could be in place in mid-May.”
If approved, Reeder would be the first woman to serve as Fairbanks police chief.
