The cuisine of Zerelda’s Abby LaForce

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Chef Abby LaForce will tell us about the inspiration behind Zerelda’s Bistro, and give us some cooking tips for Foodie Friday. The Taku Toastmasters will share hints on how to develop communication and leadership skills. And folks from the Bahá’í community will preview their Fireside Faith Discussion titled The Harmony of Science and Religion.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

0

Recent headlines

X