The cuisine of Zerelda’s Abby LaForce

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Chef Abby LaForce will tell us about the inspiration behind Zerelda’s Bistro, and give us some cooking tips for Foodie Friday. The Taku Toastmasters will share hints on how to develop communication and leadership skills. And folks from the Bahá’í community will preview their Fireside Faith Discussion titled The Harmony of Science and Religion.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Conservation group: Chilkat and Stikine among 10 most endangered rivers in USAmerican Rivers, a national advocacy group opposed to mining and energy development in wilderness areas, says the two Southeast Alaska rivers are "at a crossroads."
Southeast Alaska captain admits to dumping 8 tons of waste overboardAccording to the plea agreement, the captain told a trooper that she had dumped the waste because she “did not have time to deal with it because the fishing season was so close.”
Legislators reject six Dunleavy appointees to boards and commissionsThe Alaska Legislature confirmed 82 other members to state boards and commissions during a joint session.
Kodiak goat dairy faces uncertain future amid proposed budget cutsGov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget would eliminate the state’s only dairy inspector, making it nearly impossible for up-and-coming dairies like Kodiak Baptist Mission’s Heritage Farms to sell milk commercially.