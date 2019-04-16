High school club closes STEM gender gap

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The IGNITE club from Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé will tell us how they are closing the STEM gender gap. Litter Free Inc. will highlight a clean up on Saturday, Catholic Community Service will give us an update, and we’ll preview KTOO’s event with NPR’s Lakshmi Singh.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

0

Recent headlines

X