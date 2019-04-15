Sayéik Gastineau’s Ocean Guardian program

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Folks from Sayéik Gastineau Elementary School and NOAA will tell us about their Ocean Guardian program. We’ll hear about this weekend’s travel fair at the JACC. And the Juneau Public Health Center will tell us about STD Awareness Month.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Bill would shift Medicaid recipients to private insurance marketUnder a measure backed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Medicaid would pay the insurance premiums for the people who are shifted over to the private health insurance market.
Federal government shutdown’s effects linger for Coast Guard in AlaskaThe commanding officer of the Coast Guard's Alaska district says it may take until summer's end to catch up on some of the work delayed by the partial federal government shutdown.
Southcentral residents still have until April 30 to file taxes due to earthquakeThousands of Alaskans affected by the earthquake that struck Southcentral Alaska last year are eligible for an automatic extension for filing their tax returns.
Yup’ik literacy reaches new heights with statewide spelling beeThe statewide Yup’ik Spelling Bee for Beginners saw the toughest spell-off in the eight-year history of the event.