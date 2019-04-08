The Alaska Folk Festival stages hundreds

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Tune in to Juneau Afternoon all week for a variety of Folk Fest-inspired music, interviews and more. And, on Tuesday, the Juneau Audubon Society will highlight its talk on birds and beans. The planetarium will preview its presentation on earth’s footprint in the galaxy. And the Juneau School District will tell us about Kindergarten Registration Day.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

