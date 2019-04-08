The Alaska Folk Festival stages hundreds

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Tune in to Juneau Afternoon all week for a variety of Folk Fest-inspired music, interviews and more. And, on Tuesday, the Juneau Audubon Society will highlight its talk on birds and beans. The planetarium will preview its presentation on earth’s footprint in the galaxy. And the Juneau School District will tell us about Kindergarten Registration Day.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
House Finance budget includes cuts, but less than the governor’sThe Alaska House Finance Committee has proposed a budget that reduces state spending by less than a third of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposed cuts.
-
Alaska’s rural schools could get a boost in internet speedFor the last five years, the state has helped Alaska schools pay for faster internet — up to a point. As technology has advanced, some say it’s time to raise the bar.
-
What happened to Kachemak Bay shellfish?Kachemak Bay was once abundant with crab, shrimp and other shellfish species. But by the early 1990s, populations hit rock bottom. A scientist and a college student are hoping to find out what happened.
-
What’s in store for Juneau this cruise season?Tour operators and seasonal businesses are busy getting ready for the anticipated 1.3 million passengers expected to arrive over the next five months.