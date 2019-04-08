Newscast – Monday, April 8, 2019

In this newscast:
- A bill gains traction in Congress to ease state and federal differences over the legality of marijuana,
- cruise industry representative Kirby Day preview the imminent summer season,
- the digital divide widens between urban and rural Alaska, and
- KTOO arts producer Annie Bartholomew talks about her nightlife guide to this year’s Folk Fest.
Recent headlines
House Finance budget includes cuts, but less than the governor’sThe Alaska House Finance Committee has proposed a budget that reduces state spending by less than a third of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposed cuts.
Alaska’s rural schools could get a boost in internet speedFor the last five years, the state has helped Alaska schools pay for faster internet — up to a point. As technology has advanced, some say it’s time to raise the bar.
What happened to Kachemak Bay shellfish?Kachemak Bay was once abundant with crab, shrimp and other shellfish species. But by the early 1990s, populations hit rock bottom. A scientist and a college student are hoping to find out what happened.
What’s in store for Juneau this cruise season?Tour operators and seasonal businesses are busy getting ready for the anticipated 1.3 million passengers expected to arrive over the next five months.