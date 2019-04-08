Newscast – Monday, April 8, 2019

In this newscast:

  • A bill gains traction in Congress to ease state and federal differences over the legality of marijuana,
  • cruise industry representative Kirby Day preview the imminent summer season,
  • the digital divide widens between urban and rural Alaska, and
  • KTOO arts producer Annie Bartholomew talks about her nightlife guide to this year’s Folk Fest.
