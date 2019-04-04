The music of Queens

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, April 5, 2019.
We’ll meet the musicians of Queens and preview their upcoming shows. Patricia Hull will preview her production of “Mother Jones in Heaven.” And the Juneau Skating Club will highlight its spring show themed “Magic, Mystery & Mayhem.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
