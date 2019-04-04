Newscast – Thursday, April 4, 2019

By April 4, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Ballot initiative organizers clear a hurdle in their push to move legislative meetings to Anchorage,
  • the Juneau Assembly begins budget reviews amid uncertainty from the state,
  • critics come out for one of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Board of Fisheries picks, and
  • a NOAA scientist investigates a sperm whale carcass that showed up on beach near Juneau.
