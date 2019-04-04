Newscast – Thursday, April 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- Ballot initiative organizers clear a hurdle in their push to move legislative meetings to Anchorage,
- the Juneau Assembly begins budget reviews amid uncertainty from the state,
- critics come out for one of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Board of Fisheries picks, and
- a NOAA scientist investigates a sperm whale carcass that showed up on beach near Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Two Juneauites go from anger to consensus on the criminal justice reform debateHow a UAS associate professor and a Juneau police officer went from adversaries to allies on the criminal justice reform debate.
-
At Iliamna Lake hearings, residents speak out on Pebble MineThe Army Corps of Engineers is holding public hearings on the proposed Pebble Mine. Three were held in communities on Iliamna Lake. That region — and the people who live there — would be among the most immediately impacted by the project.
-
Southeast Alaska researchers get rare opportunity to study a sperm whaleThe species has been spotted in the Inside Passage before. But sightings are infrequent. A whale found recently near Juneau is thought to have died from a vessel strike.
-
Juneau Assembly begins work on ‘status quo’ budget amid state funding uncertaintyEven though it plans to adopt a final version by mid-June, Assembly members and city staff say they may have to revisit the budget later on if the state’s budget isn’t finalized in time.