Newscast – Wednesday, April 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state preps the fast ferry Fairweather for sale,
- an aspiring petroleum engineer reflects on her industry and job prospects, and
- Riverbend Elementary School students finish up an album of original music.
Recent headlines
Alaska aims to be first state receiving federal Medicaid funding as a block grantThis means the state would receive a fixed amount of federal money instead of the open-ended commitment under the current approach. It would limit the amount of Medicaid funds coming to Alaska, but allow the state more flexibility in how it operates the program.
Lawmakers amend budget to stop reimbursing municipalities for school bond debtThe vote brings the House budget back into agreement with Gov. Mike Dunleavy on the issue. If the amendment makes it into the final budget, it would shift roughly $100 million in spending from the state to municipalities.
For one petroleum engineering student, oil prices change but the dream stays the same"I saw it as: I'm in a cyclic industry," said Sydney Deering, who will be graduating this year with a B.S. in petroleum engineering. "I'm coming in in the trough. Hopefully it's only up from here."
Aboard Alaska’s endangered ferries, passengers fear a ‘giant step back in time’Step aboard the MV LeConte, where a single trip last week showed how Southeast Alaska residents have knit the state's ferries into their lives — and how they would adapt if the ships stopped running.