Juneau Symphony plays psalms and fanfares

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

The Juneau Symphony will preview its weekend concerts titled Psalms and Fanfares. We’ll meet musician Tim Easton and preview his Wednesday night concert at the Gold Town Theater. The Juneau-Douglas City Museum will highlight upcoming programs, and we’ll hear about submissions for Friday’s breastfeeding art show.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.