The photography of Cam Byrnes

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
We’ll meet Cam Byrnes and preview his First Friday photography opening. The Juneau Garden Club will help us sharpen our tools and preview the Super Plant Sale. The Juneau Community Charter School will preview their First Friday event, and we’ll check in with the library.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Kodiak City Council approves new marijuana retail store applicationA Kodiak dispensary is one step closer to opening its doors after getting City Council approval, but for now it won’t be authorized to sell edible marijuana products.
For Kachemak City residents, DIY roadwork beats higher taxesKachemak City in the southern Kenai Peninsula offers grants to residents to fix roads themselves. Some residents say DIY roadwork beats higher taxes.
Bethel welcomes dancers from near and farDance groups from across the region, the state, and the lower 48 are gathering in Bethel this weekend to share dance, culture, tradition, and community.
‘Luna Lake’ to be added to USGS maps near SitkaThe lake will be officially recognized on USGS maps as Luna Lake. The name honors a dog who disappeared in the landslide that formed the lake in 2013.