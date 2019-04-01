The photography of Cam Byrnes

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

We’ll meet Cam Byrnes and preview his First Friday photography opening. The Juneau Garden Club will help us sharpen our tools and preview the Super Plant Sale. The Juneau Community Charter School will preview their First Friday event, and we’ll check in with the library.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.