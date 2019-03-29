Newscast – Friday, March 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Dunleavy’s most impactful budget measures increasingly appear unachievable,
- a federal judge throws out a land swap that would have let King Cove build a road to Cold Bay,
- the State Board of Education approves draft science curriculum standards that clearly attribute climate change to human activity,
- the Taylor Highway reopens after its seasonal closure, and
- the Cama-i Dance Festival begins in Bethel.
Recent headlines
-
Will Alaska endorse climate science education?Alaska could be joining dozens of other states by adopting the framework of Next Generation Science Standards. On Friday, the State Board of Education unanimously approved a draft slated for public comment.
-
Cannabis banking bill advances in U.S. House committeeLegislation that would provide federal protection for financial institutions that serve state-authorized marijuana and ancillary businesses passed a U.S. House committee on Thursday.
-
International study to shed light on the mysterious lives of salmon at seaScientists know surprisingly little about a salmon’s life outside of their freshwater and nearshore habitats. But an ambitious study is attempting to change that.
-
Judge deals blow to King Cove roadA federal judge has thrown out the Trump administration’s land exchange agreement for the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. The arrangement was intended to allow for a road to connect King Cove to Cold Bay.