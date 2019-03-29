Newscast – Friday, March 29, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Dunleavy’s most impactful budget measures increasingly appear unachievable,
  • a federal judge throws out a land swap that would have let King Cove build a road to Cold Bay,
  • the State Board of Education approves draft science curriculum standards that clearly attribute climate change to human activity,
  • the Taylor Highway reopens after its seasonal closure,  and
  • the Cama-i Dance Festival begins in Bethel.
