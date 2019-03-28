The work of psychology professor Dr. E.J.R. David

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

We’ll meet psychology professor Dr. E.J.R. David. He will preview public talks and discuss his books “We Have Not Stopped Trembling Yet,” “Brown Skin White Minds,” and “Internalized Oppression.”

Part 2 of our interview with Dr. E.J.R. David:

We’ll check in with KTOO Marketing and Membership Director Tanna Peters,

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up,

and we’ll spin a bunch of DDAT’s music. (Tickets for their Saturday night concert at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall can be purchased here).

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.