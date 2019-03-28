The music of the Delbert Anderson Trio

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, March 29, 2019.
We’ll meet the musicians of DDAT, also known as the Delbert Anderson Trio, and preview their Saturday night concert at The Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Renewable Juneau will outline its Heat Pump 101 workshop. Tafy dancers will preview their team showcase, and Juneau Cabaret will tell us about their concert titled The Lyricists.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Guardian Flight prepares to end search for missing plane crewAir ambulance company Guardian Flight says it has not been able to find the three crew members who went missing after their plane crashed in Southeast Alaska in January.
-
Despite state funding uncertainty, Juneau School Board passes budgetThe approved budget largely maintains the status quo for Juneau schools. But that could change if the Alaska Legislature cuts education funding, as proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
-
Occupants safe after North Douglas house fireWhen firefighters arrived, the two-story, single-family home was was on fire and putting out heavy smoke. Crews have contained the fire.
-
Dunleavy gives budget pitch as hundreds rally outside in AnchorageAs Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy made his case for drastic changes to the state's budget, a crowd outside railed against cuts to services like education, health care and the ferry system.