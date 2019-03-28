The music of the Delbert Anderson Trio

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, March 29, 2019.

We’ll meet the musicians of DDAT, also known as the Delbert Anderson Trio, and preview their Saturday night concert at The Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Renewable Juneau will outline its Heat Pump 101 workshop. Tafy dancers will preview their team showcase, and Juneau Cabaret will tell us about their concert titled The Lyricists.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

