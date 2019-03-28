The music of the Delbert Anderson Trio

Join us for the opening reception of John Hutchins’ photo show “Every Kind of Joy: Folk in Alaska.” Hutchins’ images capture the magic of music from the stage to the hotel-room jam. Opening reception begins at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5 — the eve of the 45th annual Alaska Folk Festival. Live music by Queens, food by Pucker Wilsons, and beverages by Alaska Probiotics.

Artist bio: “John Hutchins lives in Juneau and will always choose music over sleep”