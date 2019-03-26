Police investigate death at Douglas Bridge

Police are investigating the death of a man at the Douglas Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Juneau Police Department, witnesses said they saw an individual jump from the bridge around 2:30 p.m.

Capital City Fire/Rescue and Coast Guard Sector Juneau responded as well. The Coast Guard retrieved the individual from the channel. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Juneau police say they have identified the person but are awaiting notification of family members before they release additional information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The circumstances surrounding the death are not clear, but if you or someone you know are experiencing a crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.