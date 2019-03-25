Newscast – Monday, March 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- A budget subcommittee weighs a proposed cut to an interstate program that produces Alaskan doctors,
- the Juneau Assembly and cruise industry finalize a settlement over a passenger fees lawsuit, and
- the House Finance Committee hears from Alaskans around the state testify against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget.
