Children’s Justice Act Task Force presents in Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

We’ll meet members of the Alaska Children’s Justice Act Task Force and preview their presentations in Juneau. The UAF Cooperative Extension will tell us about their open house, upcoming classes, camps and workshops. We’ll get an update from Catholic Community Service, and the Juneau School District will tell us about Curiosity Unleashed: STEM for K-5 families.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.