Children’s Justice Act Task Force presents in Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
We’ll meet members of the Alaska Children’s Justice Act Task Force and preview their presentations in Juneau. The UAF Cooperative Extension will tell us about their open house, upcoming classes, camps and workshops. We’ll get an update from Catholic Community Service, and the Juneau School District will tell us about Curiosity Unleashed: STEM for K-5 families.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Ketchikan HS Kings reclaim boys basketball title after 45 yearsAfter a 45-year drought, the Ketchikan High School Kings took the 4A boys basketball title, winning 57-53 against Dimond High School at the state championship in Anchorage.
Chief justice: Dunleavy must choose a judge from Alaska Judicial Council’s listGov. Mike Dunleavy's decision not to select anyone for a judicial vacancy puts the state in uncharted waters.
National Park Service announces Glacier Bay cruise planThe National Park Service says seven cruise lines have been approved to conduct day trips inside Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. The 10-year plan preserves the park's two ships per day limit.
Klukwan students learn the art of scientific illustrationThe artist and scientific illustrator who spent a week working with students at the Klukwan School says scientific sketching is less about the final product than the process.