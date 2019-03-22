Imperial Court Princess Ivanna comes to Juneau

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Gigi Monroe will introduce us to Ivanna, Imperial Court Princess of All Alaska, who’s coming to Juneau for Saturday’s Project Drag Runway performance.
We’ll check in with the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament and learn about tomorrow’s championship games.
We’ll hear about the State Museum’s giant octopus project and tomorrow’s interactive activities for kids.
And the Great Bear Recovery Collective will tell us about Recovery Movie Night on Sunday.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
China, Russia find common cause in the ArcticChina and Russia are teaming up to pursue their interests in the Arctic. Regional security expert Rebecca Pincus says the United States needs to pay more attention.
How carving halibut hooks teaches Juneau students both science and traditionFor several years, students in a JDHS science class have been learning about halibut hook carving. A Tlingit carver says it's mostly about common sense: paying close attention and working with what you’ve got.
Dunleavy appointee to lead state environmental agency hits back at criticsJason Brune's appointment is controversial because he worked as the public affairs and government relations manager for mining company Anglo American when it backed the proposed Pebble Mine.
Volunteers get thumbs up on spruced-up peace sign redesignThe plan is for volunteers this summer to prune some encroaching vegetation, and to plant spruce seedlings in the footprint of the peace sign. Eventually, they expect the spruce will outgrow and contrast with the existing alders on the hillside.