Imperial Court Princess Ivanna comes to Juneau

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Gigi Monroe will introduce us to Ivanna, Imperial Court Princess of All Alaska, who’s coming to Juneau for Saturday’s Project Drag Runway performance.

We’ll check in with the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament and learn about tomorrow’s championship games.

We’ll hear about the State Museum’s giant octopus project and tomorrow’s interactive activities for kids.

And the Great Bear Recovery Collective will tell us about Recovery Movie Night on Sunday.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.