Forum explores the role of modern journalism

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 25, 2019.

The Juneau World Affairs Council will preview their spring forum titled Modern Journalism: The Role of News Media in a Changing World. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will share its suicide prevention initiatives for all Alaskans. And Discovery Southeast will teach us about summer camps and the upcoming annual auction.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in on Monday at 7:00 p.m. for Mudrooms from March 12, 2019, Juneau’s monthly local storytelling event. This month’s theme was Way Too Close.