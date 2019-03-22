Forum explores the role of modern journalism

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 25, 2019.
The Juneau World Affairs Council will preview their spring forum titled Modern Journalism: The Role of News Media in a Changing World. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will share its suicide prevention initiatives for all Alaskans. And Discovery Southeast will teach us about summer camps and the upcoming annual auction.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in on Monday at 7:00 p.m. for Mudrooms from March 12, 2019, Juneau’s monthly local storytelling event. This month’s theme was Way Too Close.
Recent headlines
Know the risks before you visit Mendenhall Glacier’s newest ice caveAlthough the famous blue caverns from several years ago have disappeared, word of a new cave spread over social media this winter and brought crowds to the glacier. But while hiking to the cave is a remarkable experience, it also comes with some risk.
China, Russia find common cause in the ArcticChina and Russia are teaming up to pursue their interests in the Arctic. Regional security expert Rebecca Pincus says the United States needs to pay more attention.
How carving halibut hooks teaches Juneau students both science and traditionFor several years, students in a JDHS science class have been learning about halibut hook carving. A Tlingit carver says it's mostly about common sense: paying close attention and working with what you’ve got.
Dunleavy appointee to lead state environmental agency hits back at criticsJason Brune's appointment is controversial because he worked as the public affairs and government relations manager for mining company Anglo American when it backed the proposed Pebble Mine.