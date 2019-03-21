Newscast – Thursday, March 21, 2019

In this newscast:
- Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune addresses a friendly industry crowd,
- a national security expert warns that the U.S. needs to keep an eye on Russia-China cooperation in the Arctic,
- local volunteers get an OK to landscape the huge peace sign at the end of Commercial Boulevard in Juneau,
- trail conditions deteriorate rapidly amid warm temperatures in Talkeetna, and
- the Association of Village Council Presidents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta condemns Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget.
Recent headlines
-
Volunteers get thumbs up on spruced-up peace sign redesignThe plan is for volunteers this summer to prune some encroaching vegetation, and to plant spruce seedlings in the footprint of the peace sign. Eventually, they expect the spruce will outgrow and contrast with the existing alders on the hillside.
-
Lawmakers, open meeting advocates criticize conditions for attending Dunleavy meetingsDunleavy’s office described the events as discussions of the governor’s budget plan and amendment proposals. The next day, Americans for Prosperity Alaska posted online that it was hosting the events, along with terms and conditions for attendees.
-
Alaska state ferry supporters rally as DOT offers $250,000 for privatization studyMore than 100 people rallied on the Capitol steps Wednesday in Juneau to oppose significant cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway System's budget.
-
Medicaid cuts, while aimed at access, still raise concernsMedicaid is one of the areas of state government where Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is looking to make the largest spending cuts. Administration officials released details of those changes for the first time Tuesday.