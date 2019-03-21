Newscast – Thursday, March 21, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune addresses a friendly industry crowd,
  • a national security expert warns that the U.S. needs to keep an eye on Russia-China cooperation in the Arctic,
  • local volunteers get an OK to landscape the huge peace sign at the end of Commercial Boulevard in Juneau,
  • trail conditions deteriorate rapidly amid warm temperatures in Talkeetna, and
  • the Association of Village Council Presidents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta condemns Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget.
