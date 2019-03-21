Former Ketchikan school board president withdraws nomination for judicial conduct commission

A former Ketchikan school board president has withdrawn his nomination for a state judicial conduct commission.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy nominated Trevor Shaw for the Alaska Commission on Judicial Conduct. Shaw faced questioning over his relationship to a former Ketchikan teacher accused of sexual abuse and a recall effort.
Shaw said former teacher Doug Edwards was his childhood pastor and officiated his wedding but said he didn’t know about any allegations against Edwards until Edwards’ arrest. Edwards faces sentencing next month.
Shaw resigned from the school board amid what he called a convoluted recall process. The Ketchikan Daily News reported the recall effort addressed his alleged treatment of a student representative who wanted to be heard regarding a board appointment.
Shaw’s withdrawal was announced Wednesday. He didn’t immediately return a message.
