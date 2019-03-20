Juneau Piano Series plays Friday night

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
We’ll meet musician Ioanna Nikou, Friday night’s Juneau Piano Series featured performer. Southeast Senior Services will tell us about upcoming Tai Chi for Seniors classes. We’ll check in with UAS, and outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
