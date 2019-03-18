Early Learning Fair offers free immunizations

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

AEYC and Partnerships for Families and Children will preview Thursday’s Early Learning Fair with free immunizations, hearing and vision screenings. Southeast Senior Services will highlight a pancake breakfast fundraiser. And the Juneau School District will preview the Camp Intervention summer program.

