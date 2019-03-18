Early Learning Fair offers free immunizations

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
AEYC and Partnerships for Families and Children will preview Thursday’s Early Learning Fair with free immunizations, hearing and vision screenings. Southeast Senior Services will highlight a pancake breakfast fundraiser. And the Juneau School District will preview the Camp Intervention summer program.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy announces series of public meetings on budget planGov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s holding meetings to engage Alaskans, adding, "Alaskans must buy into the decisions being made in Juneau.”
-
State forecasts higher oil prices, lower production in spring updateCombined with some other changes, the Alaska Department of Revenue now projects that the state will have $89 million less for this year's budget. And it will have $39 million more for the 2020 budget that begins in July.
-
Republicans leave school budget subcommittee in protest over processChairman Rep. Dan Ortiz claims minority-caucus Republicans had more of a say on the governor’s ideas than they had in the past.
-
Alaska lawmakers learn about a subsistence superfoodThe state’s food safety codes currently don’t allow seal oil in public facilities like nursing homes. But a movement is underway to serve the beloved food to Elders.