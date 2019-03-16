Ketchikan High School’s Saber-Toothed Salmon take state ocean science bowl

Ketchikan High School’s Tsunami Bowl team, Saber-Toothed Salmon, won the state championship late last month in Seward, and is headed to National Ocean Science Bowl competition April 11-14.

Team coach Julie Landwehr and the team members showed off the state trophy during Wednesday’s Ketchikan School Board meeting. Landwehr said the team worked since the start of the school year on the competition.

“Alaska has a piece that’s a 15-page research paper they have to write and present” she said. “It kind of seeds the Quiz Bowl competition. Then they have questions about anything about ocean topics in a Quiz-Bowl-type competition. This is the No. 1-team in the state. We beat South Anchorage, Wasilla, Mat-Su, Cordova. So many schools.”

The team members are Caity Pearson, Talisa McKinley, Remy Howe, Anne Coss and Laura Sherrill.

The national competition in Washington, D.C., will offer career events, as well as two days of competitions for the 25 winning teams.

The nationwide competition focuses on ocean science. The theme this year was “Observe the Ocean: Secure the Future.”