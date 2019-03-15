Newscast – Friday, March 15, 2019

By March 15, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Forest Service moves forward with a major Tongass timber sale,
  • an expensive scientific state study comparing hatchery salmon with wild salmon comes under scrutiny,
  • more than 100 people rally in Anchorage in a global climate strike,
  • commercial halibut and black cod fisheries open as king salmon trolling closes, and
  • the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery goes on two-hour notice on Sunday.
