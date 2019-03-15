Newscast – Friday, March 15, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Forest Service moves forward with a major Tongass timber sale,
- an expensive scientific state study comparing hatchery salmon with wild salmon comes under scrutiny,
- more than 100 people rally in Anchorage in a global climate strike,
- commercial halibut and black cod fisheries open as king salmon trolling closes, and
- the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery goes on two-hour notice on Sunday.
Recent headlines
Over 100 people rally in Anchorage as part of ‘global climate strike’More than 100 people, mostly young students, rallied in Anchorage Friday in solidarity with an international effort for a "global climate strike" to raise awareness of climate change.
A new men’s group in Homer aims to foster healthy masculinity. But getting new members is a challenge.The Homer Men's Leadership Forum began in part to discuss issues such as toxic masculinity and the #MeToo movement. But for many men, those topics can feel uncomfortable.
Sludge, scum and grit take toll on Sitka’s aging wastewater facilityWhat happens when we flush? Here's why Sitka officials are pitching a multimillion-dollar revitalization project for the city's nearly 40-year-old wastewater facility.
Murkowski votes to block Trump’s emergency; Sullivan votes oppositeSen. Lisa Murkowski was one of a dozen Republicans who voted to cancel the emergency. Sen. Dan Sullivan voted with 40 other Republicans against rejecting President Donald Trump’s declaration.