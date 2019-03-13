Newscast – Wednesday, March 13, 2019

In this newscast:
- Local officials and residents weigh in on the proposed state budget’s local impact at two town halls,
- Alaska’s Energy Desk breaks down impacts and fairness arguments over who’s entitled to North Slope property tax revenue, and
- Bethel musher Pete Kaiser wins the Iditarod.
Recent headlines
Bill would repeal conflict of interest requirements enacted last yearThe move to repeal the conflict of interest provisions is drawing concern from the ethics watchdogs who supported the law.
Juneau legislators address budget concerns at town hallThere’s been vocal opposition in Juneau to many of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's suggested cuts. Local leaders say they want constituents to continue letting the Legislature know.
The Alaska Roadless Rule decision is moving along. Some tribal governments say it’s moving too fast.The Organized Village of Kake says the timeline has felt rushed for a decision that could have a major impact on rural Southeast Alaska.
AEL&P expects higher-than-usual rates to continue in JuneauJuneau-area residents will likely continue paying more than usual for electricity because of low water levels at Alaska Electric Light & Power's hydroelectric facility.