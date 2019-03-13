Gold Medal Basketball tips off Sunday

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

The Juneau Lions Club will highlight this year’s Gold Medal Basketball Tournament – a week-long regional competition at Juneau Douglas High School that begins on Sunday. The Orpheus Project will preview Friday night’s concert at Northern Light Church featuring the music of Mozart and Lebrun. UAS will tell us about upcoming spring events, and summer and fall registration. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Featured photo: Hoonah’s Taryn White (24) rebounds against during their Women’s Bracket elimination game in the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in 2017 at Juneau-Douglas High School. Hoonah won 47-45. (Photo courtesy of Klas Stolpe)