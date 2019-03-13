Gold Medal Basketball tips off Sunday

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
The Juneau Lions Club will highlight this year’s Gold Medal Basketball Tournament – a week-long regional competition at Juneau Douglas High School that begins on Sunday. The Orpheus Project will preview Friday night’s concert at Northern Light Church featuring the music of Mozart and Lebrun. UAS will tell us about upcoming spring events, and summer and fall registration. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Featured photo: Hoonah’s Taryn White (24) rebounds against during their Women’s Bracket elimination game in the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in 2017 at Juneau-Douglas High School. Hoonah won 47-45. (Photo courtesy of Klas Stolpe)
Recent headlines
Environmental group says Interior hid gaps in ANWR scienceAn environmental group has published 18 memos that outline gaps in knowledge about the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. But the Interior Department says the memos are intended to inform future work and haven’t been concealed.
Bethel’s Pete Kaiser wins 2019 IditarodBethel musher Pete Kaiser’s team of eight dogs crossed under the Burled Arch in Nome at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday. Kaiser is the first Iditarod champion with Yupik roots.
Alaska state ferry supporters come out in forceThrongs of ferry supporters packed a House hearing and called in from across the state, urging elected officials to spare the Alaska Marine Highway System from deep cost-cutting.
Cash-strapped state of Alaska takes aim at North Slope government’s oil moneyA proposal by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy would strip the North Slope Borough of its power to collect nearly $400 million in property taxes from oil companies each year. The idea gets at a longstanding question: How much money from oil should stay in the North Slope, where it’s pumped from the ground?