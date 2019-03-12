Newscast – Tuesday, March 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump signs Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s far-reaching lands bill into law,
- Juneau residents are likely to continue paying higher electricity rates because of low water levels,
- Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s administration proposes selling off the Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka,
- Homer city officials write the governor to explore tax changes to balance the state’s budget,
- a helicopter rescues three men off an ice floe near Nome,
- Bethel musher Pete Kaiser takes the lead in the Iditarod with 77 miles to go, and
- a record number of Alaskans turn out to testify about ferry service.
Recent headlines
-
Cash-strapped state of Alaska takes aim at North Slope government’s oil moneyA proposal by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy would strip the North Slope Borough of its power to collect nearly $400 million in property taxes from oil companies each year. The idea gets at a longstanding question: How much money from oil should stay in the North Slope, where it’s pumped from the ground?
-
Legislator apologizes after criticizing letters from high school studentsHomer Rep. Sarah Vance took to social media to criticize local high schoolers who had written her office over proposed education cuts. She has since apologized and taken down the video on her Facebook page.
-
Juneau man indicted for hitting, dragging officer with vehicleA grand jury has indicted a Juneau man on charges related to allegedly dragging and injuring a police officer who was trying to take him into custody earlier this month.
-
Bill seeks to require jail time in cases similar to infamous Anchorage assaultSoldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche, the bill sponsor, says the measure would prevent a case like that of Justin Schneider from happening again.