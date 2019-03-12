Newscast – Tuesday, March 12, 2019

By March 12, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • President Donald Trump signs Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s far-reaching lands bill into law,
  • Juneau residents are likely to continue paying higher electricity rates because of low water levels,
  • Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s administration proposes selling off the Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka,
  • Homer city officials write the governor to explore tax changes to balance the state’s budget,
  • a helicopter rescues three men off an ice floe near Nome,
  • Bethel musher Pete Kaiser takes the lead in the Iditarod with 77 miles to go, and
  • a record number of Alaskans turn out to testify about ferry service.
