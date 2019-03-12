Juneau man indicted for hitting, dragging officer with vehicle

A grand jury has indicted a Juneau man on charges related to allegedly dragging and injuring a police officer who was trying to take him into custody earlier this month.

Albert Mazon, 28, was indicted on March 7 with five felony counts of assault and two felony counts of failing to stop for a peace officer.

According to the Juneau Police Department, Officer Patrick Vaughan approached Mazon in his vehicle at the Fred Meyer store parking lot on March 2. Mazon had an outstanding warrant for violating parole. According to an account of the incident by Officer Ron Shriver, who was off-duty at the time, Vaughan opened the driver’s side door.

Mazon quickly put the vehicle in reverse and trapped Vaughan in the open door, dragging the officer over a curbed landscape area.

Mazon then accelerated forward, lost control and the vehicle went into a snow bank. He tried to flee the vehicle on foot, but he was subdued and taken into custody.

Vaughan went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but they were not serious.

Mazon appeared in Juneau Superior Court on March 11, and a public defender was appointed to represent him. He already entered a not guilty plea to the charges during an earlier hearing.

Trial is tentatively scheduled for May 28.